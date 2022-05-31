CarWale
    Nissan India inaugurates new corporate headquarters in Gurugram

    Jay Shah

    - Fourth establishment by carmaker in India 

    - Equipped with high-end video conferencing systems

    Nissan India has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gurugram. The facility is situated in Worldmark Gurugram and will be the carmaker’s hub for sales, marketing, aftersales, finance, human resource, and corporate communications. 

    Nissan states that the new corporate office is strategically located, intelligently designed, and equipped with high-end video conferencing systems. Besides the newly opened headquarters, Nissan India also operates a manufacturing plant in Oragadam in Chennai, a digital centre in Kerala, and a research and development centre along with financial services in Chennai.

    Nissan India’s vehicle portfolio includes the Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks SUV. Last month, the carmaker hiked the prices of select variants of the Magnite by Rs 29,000. To know the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices, click here.

    Commenting on the inauguration, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director – NMIPL, said, “Nissan’s new corporate headquarter reflects people first, creating an ecosystem to build our business in a new age environment of flexible workplaces conducive for the growth of people and ideas. In this office, we look forward to scripting Big, Bold and Beautiful stories of transformation as One Nissan team.”

