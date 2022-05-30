All-new BMW iX1 global unveil slated for tomorrow

Bavarian luxury carmaker BMW has set the stage to showcase the new pure-electric iX1 on 31 May, 2022. In fact, the company has also released a video teaser on its social handle, giving us a fleeting glance at the new offering before its debut. Meanwhile, this electric equivalent of the X1 SUV will join the brand’s electric vehicle family comprising the iX3, i4, iX, and recently unveiled i7 electric flagship.

The electric SUV, based on the test cycles, will have a travel range of 413-438km on a full charge, as per WLTP. It will benefit from the fifth-generation eDrive technology. Furthermore, the iX1 is likely to feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, while a single-motor, entry-level version could also be a part of its lineup. As claimed, the new iX1 will utilise a modified version of the FAAR platform developed for small cars.

The iX1, as seen in the teaser video, will feature a blanked-off kidney grille with the i logo, inverted L-shaped daytime driving lights similar to the new 3 Series, and new rear lights. Additionally, it will feature blue inserts on the exterior parts.

The iX1 is expected to get a tech-laden cabin, especially the dashboard. It could feature the BMW Curved Display setup with the BMW OS 8 and a new drive selector. Besides this, the automaker is likely to offer an option of vegan leather upholstery and a slew of modern-day features.