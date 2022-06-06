CarWale
    Tata Motors retails 43,341 passenger vehicles in May 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    447 Views
    - Highest-ever EV sales recorded 

- Tata Nexon EV Max launched

    - Highest-ever EV sales recorded 

    - Tata Nexon EV Max launched 

    Tata Motors reported a total sales of 76,210 units in May 2022. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 76,210 vehicles in the domestic market. The sales are broadly divided into commercial and passenger vehicles. While commercial vehicle sales stood at 32,818 units, a total of 43,341 passenger vehicles were sold. The latter includes 39,887 ICE vehicles and 3,454 electric vehicles. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Overall, on a yearly scale, the sale of passenger vehicles grew by an impressive 185 per cent. In other news, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, Tata’s subsidiary firm, has signed an MoU with Ford India and the Government of Gujarat to acquire the former’s manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. To know more about it, click here.

    Highest-ever EV sales

    Tata Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, Tata Motors registered its highest-ever EV sales in the previous month when it retailed 3,454 vehicles. The EV portfolio of the carmaker comprises the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Last month, Tata also launched the Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The Max is powered by a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack and gets two charger options – 3.3kW and 7.2kW. We have driven the Tata Nexon EV Max and you can read our first-drive review here.

