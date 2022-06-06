Tata Motors bags an order for 10,000 Xpres-T EVs in India

- BlueSmart Electric Mobility to deploy 10,000 units of the Xpres-T EV across India

- Tata Motors had received an order for 3,500 units of the model from the company last year too

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility to deliver 10,000 units of the Xpres-T EV to the company. This deployment of 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. With deliveries set to begin soon, these vehicles are an addition to the order of 3,500 units of the Xpres-T EV, which was signed by both the companies in October last 2021.

In July last year, Tata Motors launched the XPres brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The Xpres-T electric sedan comes with two range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified). It powered by 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh batteries and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively using fast charging. To know more about the X-Pres T EV, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 units of the Xpres-T EV across the country. Our Xpres-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilise the nation to ‘Evolve To Electric’.”