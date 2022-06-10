Apple teases new generation CarPlay at WWDC 2022

American tech giant Apple recently held its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, where it gave a few glimpses of the new-generation CarPlay. This upcoming iteration aims to take over every screen in a car, including the driver display to provide a unified CarPlay user experience.

In a teaser video, Apple showed how the new CarPlay would deeply integrate with a car’s hardware and onboard system. For instance, it will let users adjust the temperature, turn on/off heated or cooled seats, and even tune into the radio without ever disconnecting CarPlay.

Not only that, this new iteration will come with widgets, which will fit every screen perfectly, says the company. Additionally, the widgets will also be a part of the instrument cluster displaying a wide range of car-related information, such as current trip status, navigation, and weather.

Other than that, the next-gen CarPlay will display a speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, engine temperature, and so forth — fitting any screen size and layout. Not to mention, the CarPlay will also offer different themes and styles for the instrument cluster. Besides this, it will also show a fullscreen map on the driver display.

Apple has confirmed that major automakers will bring this new CarPlay experience to their automobiles. And it plans to roll out this new iteration of the program to the cars sometime later in 2023.