    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae to be launched in India on 15 June

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae to be launched in India on 15 June

    - The Ultimae is the final edition of the NA V12 Aventador

    - The successor to the iconic model has already been spotted testing

    Italian marquee Lamborghini is all set to launch the Aventador Ultimae in India on 15 June, 2022. The model, which was unveiled in July last year, will be the last pure NA V12 engine to roll off the production line at the brand's facility in Sant'agata Bolognese.

    At the heart of the new Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol motor that now produces a maximum power output of 769bhp and 720Nm of torque. The model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in a mere 2.8 seconds, while 200kmph comes up in 8.7 seconds. The top speed of the model stands at 355kmph.

    In terms of exterior highlights, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is available with 18 ‘standard’ colours while the Ad Personam program adds more than 300 colours to choose from. Also on offer is a new front bumper, new splitter, staggered wheel setup (21-inch units at the front and 22-inch units at the rear), and carbon-ceramic brakes.

    Lamborghini will build a total of 600 units of the Ultimae, where 350 units will be in the Coupe format while 250 units will be in the Roadster format, all of which have been accounted for. The successor to the Aventador has already been spotted testing and we expect this model to be unveiled sometime next year. To read more about the Aventador Ultimae, click here.

    Lamborghini Aventador
