    BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW recently added many new cars and even variants to its portfolio, including the X4 Silver Shadow Edition. Here's how different this Silver Edition is from the Black Edition that was first introduced with the launch of the X4. These top five highlights give a gist of what's new with this special version.

    1. Chrome to add to the bling

    The cosmetic changes include a high gloss chrome finish for many exterior elements of the X4. This includes the bumper inlays, the kidney grille surround, its mesh, and even the exhaust pipes.

    BMW X4 Front View

    2. Limited Colours

    BMW India is offering this Silver Shadow Edition exclusively in three colour options — Alpine White, Carbon Black, and the Phytonic Blue that you see in the pictures here.

    BMW X4 Left Rear Three Quarter

    3. New finish for the wheels

    Another change is in the form of different alloy wheels that this SUV rides on. Instead of the gloss black wheels seen on the Black Shadow, this one is equipped with 20-inch M design alloy wheels with a diamond cut finish.

    BMW X4 Front Row Seats

    4. Dual-tone interior

    Design-wise, the equipment, and even the layout of the cabin here are the same as the Black Shadow X4. However, this Silver Shadow boasts a dual-tone 'Vernasca' mocha and black leather upholstery.

    5. Premium pricing

    All these exterior and interior changes give this X4 Silver Shadow Edition a unique proposition. But this also commands a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh more than the Black Shadow Edition. The xDrive 30i variant of this new Silver Shadow Edition is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh, while the xDrive 30d retails at Rs 73.9 lakh (all ex-showroom).

