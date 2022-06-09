1233BHP Czinger 21C unveiled at the Concours

- Ground-breaking hybrid hypercar boasts the most power-dense production internal combustion engine ever

- Internal combustion engine is paired with an 800-volt electric drive system

The hypercar world is getting insane and now 1000BHP is the norm. So the Czinger C21C gets 1233BHP. The Czinger 21C hypercar will be making its first public appearance in the UK at the inaugural Concours on Savile Row event in the heart of London. The 21C sets new standards in both engineering and design. It is propelled by the most power-dense production internal combustion engine the world has ever seen, pairing a 2.88-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol unit with an 800-volt electric drive system, to produce a peak power output of 1233BHP.

That astonishing power is distributed across all four wheels via a seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox which, in a car weighing just 1250kg, equates to devastating performance. The 0-100kmph sprint is dispatched in 1.9 seconds, while 0-300kmph takes only 8.5 seconds. A top speed of 407kmph is possible. This car belonged in the Top Gun Maverick movie.

Thanks to its outstanding power-to-weight ratio the 21C has already set a production car lap record at Laguna Seca, beating the McLaren Senna by two seconds. At Circuit of the Americas, the 21C also holds the lap record, having beaten the previous holder, the McLaren P1 by six seconds.

Just 80 examples of the Czinger 21C will be built, available to customers in two fully homologated specifications; a lightweight high downforce configuration and a low drag configuration for top speed.