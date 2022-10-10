Tata Tiago EV official bookings open for Rs 21,000

- Test drives available from December-end

- Deliveries to commence from January 2023

Last month, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian carmaker has now opened official bookings for the electric hatchback for Rs 21,000. The Tiago EV is available across four variants and two battery pack options, out of which Tata will prioritise the production and delivery of the 24kWh (long-range) version.

The Tiago EV will be on display across major cities this month and those wanting to test drive the new Tiago EV can only do so in December 2022. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the EV will start in January 2023.

The battery options on the Tiago EV include 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs. These feed the electric motors to produce 60bhp and 74bhp, respectively. The claimed driving range for the former is 250km while for the latter is up to 315km. While a 3.3kW AC wall box charger is offered as standard across the variants, the 7.2kW AC charger is available only with XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux variants.

The feature highlights of the Tata Tiago EV are cruise control, multi-mode regen, automatic climate control, electric tailgate release, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, City and Sport drive modes, leatherette upholstery, and reverse parking camera.