    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings and deliveries begin

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    12,643 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings and deliveries begin

    - Test drives available across all Mahindra dealerships

    - Powered by a 128bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Last week, Mahindra launched the XUV300 TurboSport in India at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the standard version of the SUV, the TurboSport is powered by a 128bhp, 1.2-litre direct injection, three-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The official bookings for the XUV300 TGDi are now open and the deliveries will commence immediately. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Engine Shot

    The highlight of the XUV300 TurboSport is the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. The six-speed manual is the only transmission option while there is no automatic alternative. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Dashboard

    As for the exterior design, the TurboSport gets a blacked-out front grille, ORVMs, and roof. Further, the bumper is accentuated with red accents along with a ‘TGDi’ badge on the front fender. Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with silver inserts around the infotainment system, steering wheel, and centre console. 

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport goes up against the turbo-petrol variants of Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Hyundai Venue

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.64 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.55 Lakh

