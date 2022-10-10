Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport bookings and deliveries begin

- Test drives available across all Mahindra dealerships

- Powered by a 128bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Last week, Mahindra launched the XUV300 TurboSport in India at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the standard version of the SUV, the TurboSport is powered by a 128bhp, 1.2-litre direct injection, three-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The official bookings for the XUV300 TGDi are now open and the deliveries will commence immediately.

The highlight of the XUV300 TurboSport is the 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. The six-speed manual is the only transmission option while there is no automatic alternative.

As for the exterior design, the TurboSport gets a blacked-out front grille, ORVMs, and roof. Further, the bumper is accentuated with red accents along with a ‘TGDi’ badge on the front fender. Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme with silver inserts around the infotainment system, steering wheel, and centre console.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport goes up against the turbo-petrol variants of Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Hyundai Venue.