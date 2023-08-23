Lexus LM teased; India launch soon

- Will be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain

- Likely to be launched in the coming weeks

Showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, Lexus has now released a set of teaser images of its new luxury MPV, the LM. Making its debut for the first time in India, the LM is the opulent version of its DNA cousin, the Toyota Vellfire and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Exterior design and styling of Lexus LM

The Lexus LM carries the signature spindle design on its face which like other Lexus models is now body coloured and is flanked by LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and flaunts a wheelbase of 3,000mm and power-sliding rear doors.

Lexus LM: Interior and features

The LM in several international markets is available in four, six, and seven-seat layouts. The former is curated for a lounge-type experience with a massive 48-inch display screen for rear passengers along with a glass partition that separates the front and rear rows.

The interior is a notch higher than the Vellfire with an option to choose from Solis White and an all-black cabin. The cabin is festooned with features like a wireless charging pad, a mini refrigerator, and 50-colour ambient lights. Furthermore, the LM is also equipped with ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning with brake assist, and proactive drive assist.

Engine details of the Lexus LM

Since the LM will be introduced in India as a CBU model, it will also share its technical specifications with the global-spec version. Thus, we expect it to be offered with a 2.4-litre or 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid powertrain option.