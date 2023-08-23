Volkswagen inaugurates six new touchpoints in Gujarat

Currently Gujarat has 15 sales and eight service touchpoints

Volkswagen India has expanded its footprint in Gujarat with the inauguration of six new touchpoints. These new facilities are located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli. With these, the automaker now has 15 sales and eight service touchpoints across Gujarat. That said, the brand currently has a network of 183 sales and 131 service facilities spread across 135 cities in the country.

Locations of the newly inaugurated Volkswagen facilities in Gujarat

Dealership name Address Volkswagen SP Road Shop No. 1, Ground Floor, The Allen Town, SP Ring Road, Nikol Cross Road, Ahmedabad Volkswagen Vadodara Automark Cars Ltd, Next to Gujarat Public School, Near Kalali Fatak, Atladra, Vadodara Volkswagen Gandhinagar Shop No. 1, Ground Floor, Pramukh Aayan situated at Sargasan, Kudasan Road, Gandhinagar Volkswagen Anand 1, Anand Sojitra Road, Opp. Madhuman Resort, Anand Volkswagen Bharuch Alpha Arcade, Opp. Apex Hotel, Mipco Chowkdi, Dahej Road, Bharuch Volkswagen Bardoli Block No. 258, Paiki Plot No .03, Near Bapu Sirsmic, Opp. CNG Pump, Swaraj Ashram Surat-Bardoli Road, Village: TEN, Taluka: Bardoli, District: Surat

Volkswagen India official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'With its dynamic economy encompassing industries ranging from manufacturing, agriculture to technology and trade, Gujarat has always been a vital market for Volkswagen India. The demand for premium mobility offerings has increased tremendously encouraging brands, such as Volkswagen to expand its network presence in order to fulfill the demand. Today, we have a strong network of 15 sales and eight service touchpoints and are committed to offering seamless, transparent, and value-for-money propositions to our existing and prospective customers.”