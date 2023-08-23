CarWale
    Volkswagen inaugurates six new touchpoints in Gujarat

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volkswagen inaugurates six new touchpoints in Gujarat
    • Currently Gujarat has 15 sales and eight service touchpoints
    • The brand is present in 135 cities across India 

    Volkswagen India has expanded its footprint in Gujarat with the inauguration of six new touchpoints. These new facilities are located in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, and Bardoli. With these, the automaker now has 15 sales and eight service touchpoints across Gujarat. That said, the brand currently has a network of 183 sales and 131 service facilities spread across 135 cities in the country. 

    Locations of the newly inaugurated Volkswagen facilities in Gujarat 

    Dealership nameAddress
    Volkswagen SP Road

    Shop No. 1, Ground Floor, The Allen Town, SP Ring Road, Nikol

    Cross Road, Ahmedabad

    Volkswagen Vadodara

    Automark Cars Ltd, Next to Gujarat Public School, Near Kalali

    Fatak, Atladra, Vadodara

    Volkswagen Gandhinagar

    Shop No. 1, Ground Floor, Pramukh Aayan situated at Sargasan,

    Kudasan Road, Gandhinagar

    Volkswagen Anand1, Anand Sojitra Road, Opp. Madhuman Resort, Anand
    Volkswagen Bharuch

    Alpha Arcade, Opp. Apex Hotel, Mipco Chowkdi, Dahej Road,

    Bharuch

    Volkswagen Bardoli

    Block No. 258, Paiki Plot No .03, Near Bapu Sirsmic, Opp. CNG

    Pump, Swaraj Ashram Surat-Bardoli Road, Village: TEN,

    Taluka: Bardoli, District: Surat

    Volkswagen India official statement

    Volkswagen Front View

    Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'With its dynamic economy encompassing industries ranging from manufacturing, agriculture to technology and trade, Gujarat has always been a vital market for Volkswagen India. The demand for premium mobility offerings has increased tremendously encouraging brands, such as Volkswagen to expand its network presence in order to fulfill the demand. Today, we have a strong network of 15 sales and eight service touchpoints and are committed to offering seamless, transparent, and value-for-money propositions to our existing and prospective customers.”

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
