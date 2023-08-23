CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra BE.05 teased in production-ready guise under camouflage

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    670 Views
    Mahindra BE.05 teased in production-ready guise under camouflage

    - BE.05 EV will be launched in October 2025

    - The model has already been showcased in the production-ready avatar

    Mahindra BE.05 unveiling and launch timelines

    Mahindra pulled the covers off its upcoming range of electric vehicles in the UK last year. The carmaker is set to begin its EV onslaught with the arrival of the XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV in December 2024.

    New BE.05 teaser images

    The new teaser images of the Mahindra BE.05 reveal a production-ready unit of the model that has been wrapped in heavy camouflage. My colleague, Venkat, recently had the chance to look at this version up close and his opinions of the model will soon be live on our website.

    Mahindra BE.05 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the design, the electric SUV gets C-shaped LED DRLs on the front bumper, a large hood scoop, new front and rear bumpers, dual five-spoke alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, sloping roofline, body cladding on either side, integrated sporty spoiler, C-shaped LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

    2025 Mahindra BE.05 interior and features

    Mahindra BE.05 Dashboard

    We understand that the new BE.05 is likely to come equipped with a fully digital instrument console, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats, a large insert on the centre console, fabric door handles, and a dual-tone black and brown interior theme.

    Upcoming BE.05 electric SUV battery pack and specifications

    Mahindra has not revealed the details of the battery pack or the power output and specifications of the 2025 BE.05. The model is likely to get a 60kWh battery pack with two electric motors. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mahindra BE.05 Image
    Mahindra BE.05
    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen inaugurates six new touchpoints in Gujarat
     Next 
    Here are four features that the Scorpio-N will get from the global pickup concept

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra BE.05 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra BE.05 Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Right Front Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Mahindra BE.05 Left Side View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6713 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8169 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type
    Jaguar F-Type
    Rs. 99.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Ferrari 296 GTB
    Ferrari 296 GTB
    Rs. 5.40 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Audi Q3 Sportback
    Rs. 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Elevate
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6713 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8169 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra BE.05 teased in production-ready guise under camouflage