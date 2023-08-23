Mahindra BE.05 teased in production-ready guise under camouflage

- BE.05 EV will be launched in October 2025

- The model has already been showcased in the production-ready avatar

Mahindra BE.05 unveiling and launch timelines

Mahindra pulled the covers off its upcoming range of electric vehicles in the UK last year. The carmaker is set to begin its EV onslaught with the arrival of the XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV in December 2024.

New BE.05 teaser images

The new teaser images of the Mahindra BE.05 reveal a production-ready unit of the model that has been wrapped in heavy camouflage. My colleague, Venkat, recently had the chance to look at this version up close and his opinions of the model will soon be live on our website.

Coming to the design, the electric SUV gets C-shaped LED DRLs on the front bumper, a large hood scoop, new front and rear bumpers, dual five-spoke alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, sloping roofline, body cladding on either side, integrated sporty spoiler, C-shaped LED tail lights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

2025 Mahindra BE.05 interior and features

We understand that the new BE.05 is likely to come equipped with a fully digital instrument console, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats, a large insert on the centre console, fabric door handles, and a dual-tone black and brown interior theme.

Upcoming BE.05 electric SUV battery pack and specifications

Mahindra has not revealed the details of the battery pack or the power output and specifications of the 2025 BE.05. The model is likely to get a 60kWh battery pack with two electric motors. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.