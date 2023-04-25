CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched: Now in pictures

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched: Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki has launched its much-anticipated crossover, the Fronx, in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki lineup. The new Fronx is available in five trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, along with five monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The car can also be bought via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 17,378. Now, let us take a detailed look at the crossover through our pictures. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Front Bumper

    Upfront, it gets a large hexagonal grille separated by a chrome bar and sleek-looking LED headlamps with DRLs. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View

    The profile is flanked by a sloping roofline providing it a coupe-like appeal. It now rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    At the rear, it gets a full-width LED tail bar, a huge skid plate, and an integrated spoiler on the roof. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Infotainment System

    It also gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 360-Degree Camera Control

    Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 360-degree camera as well.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    You get a wireless charging pad that is positioned in front of the gear lever and underneath the aircon controls. The Fronx also gets connected-to-car tech which helps the vehicle to connect to a mobile application as well a smartwatch. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Shot

    Apart from the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, the Fronx is also offered with a 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine that makes 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. The former is available with a five-speed manual transmission or an optional AMT, while the latter can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side Curtain Airbag

    In terms of safety, the Fronx comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist with rollover mitigation, ISOFIX, and brake assist. 

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx rivals the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite

