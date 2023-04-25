Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki has launched its much-anticipated crossover, the Fronx, in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki lineup. The new Fronx is available in five trims – Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, along with five monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The car can also be bought via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 17,378. Now, let us take a detailed look at the crossover through our pictures.

Upfront, it gets a large hexagonal grille separated by a chrome bar and sleek-looking LED headlamps with DRLs.

The profile is flanked by a sloping roofline providing it a coupe-like appeal. It now rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

At the rear, it gets a full-width LED tail bar, a huge skid plate, and an integrated spoiler on the roof.

Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery.

It also gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 360-degree camera as well.

You get a wireless charging pad that is positioned in front of the gear lever and underneath the aircon controls. The Fronx also gets connected-to-car tech which helps the vehicle to connect to a mobile application as well a smartwatch.

Apart from the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, the Fronx is also offered with a 1.0-litre booster jet petrol engine that makes 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. The former is available with a five-speed manual transmission or an optional AMT, while the latter can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

In terms of safety, the Fronx comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist with rollover mitigation, ISOFIX, and brake assist.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx rivals the Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.