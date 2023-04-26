CarWale
    New Citroen C3 Aircross to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Citroen C3 Aircross to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    - Global debut of Citroen’s new SUV tomorrow

    - Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Citroen India is all set to unveil its new C3 Aircross SUV tomorrow. The model, according to previously leaked information and images, will be offered in a seven-seat configuration.

    While official details of the model are unknown, spy shots have given a fair idea of what to expect from the C3 Aircross. In the design department, the model will get a split headlamp design, with one unit each for the LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators and headlamps, a two-slat chrome grille, new front and rear bumpers, and smaller fog lights. Also up for offer will be dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Front View

    Inside, the new Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to receive features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new fully digital instrument console, AC vents for the second row with a control for the fan speed, adjustable front headrests, and a third row of seats.

    Under the hood, the upcoming C3 Aircross is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which was recently discontinued in the C3 hatchback line-up. This motor, which produces 109bhp and 190Nm, is paired only with a six-speed manual unit.

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
