New Citroen C3 Aircross to be unveiled in India tomorrow

- Global debut of Citroen’s new SUV tomorrow

- Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Citroen India is all set to unveil its new C3 Aircross SUV tomorrow. The model, according to previously leaked information and images, will be offered in a seven-seat configuration.

While official details of the model are unknown, spy shots have given a fair idea of what to expect from the C3 Aircross. In the design department, the model will get a split headlamp design, with one unit each for the LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators and headlamps, a two-slat chrome grille, new front and rear bumpers, and smaller fog lights. Also up for offer will be dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to receive features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a new fully digital instrument console, AC vents for the second row with a control for the fan speed, adjustable front headrests, and a third row of seats.

Under the hood, the upcoming C3 Aircross is likely to be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which was recently discontinued in the C3 hatchback line-up. This motor, which produces 109bhp and 190Nm, is paired only with a six-speed manual unit.