Citroen C3 Aircross interior leaked; three-row seats confirmed

- Will be offered with a seven-seat layout

- To get a bigger, fully-digital instrument cluster

As we inch closer to the debut of the Citroen C3 Aircross, which is slated for 27 April, its new images have surfaced on the web, leaking more details about the SUV. The C3 Aircross will be based on the C3 but will be longer, more feature-rich, and will be offered with three rows of seats.

Citroen C3 Aircross exterior highlights

The leaked images reveal the front fascia of the Aircross which, although similar to that of the C3 hatchback, gets a handful of distinguishing elements. It still features a two-slat chrome grille with split headlamps, however, the fog lamp housing is new and comparatively smaller. The bumper gets more body-coloured elements at the centre and the alloy wheels sport a new dual-tone design. We also expect subtle changes to its posterior with the new ‘Aircross’ badges.

Citroen C3 interior and features

Inside, the C3 Aircross will benefit from a bigger, fully-digital instrument cluster along with the existing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

However, the talking point will be the addition of third-row seats and roof-mounted aircon vents with a cabin lamp for rear passengers. It is likely to have a seven-seat layout where the last-row occupants will benefit from USB ports and split seats.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine options

We expect Citroen to carry the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines with the C3 Aircross. Both these engines also do duties on the C3 and are paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual, respectively.

Image 1, 2, and 3 Source