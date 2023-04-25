CarWale
    AD

    Citroen C3 Aircross interior leaked; three-row seats confirmed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,146 Views
    Citroen C3 Aircross interior leaked; three-row seats confirmed

    - Will be offered with a seven-seat layout 

    - To get a bigger, fully-digital instrument cluster

    As we inch closer to the debut of the Citroen C3 Aircross, which is slated for 27 April, its new images have surfaced on the web, leaking more details about the SUV. The C3 Aircross will be based on the C3 but will be longer, more feature-rich, and will be offered with three rows of seats. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross exterior highlights

    Citroen C3 Aircross Front View

    The leaked images reveal the front fascia of the Aircross which, although similar to that of the C3 hatchback, gets a handful of distinguishing elements. It still features a two-slat chrome grille with split headlamps, however, the fog lamp housing is new and comparatively smaller. The bumper gets more body-coloured elements at the centre and the alloy wheels sport a new dual-tone design. We also expect subtle changes to its posterior with the new ‘Aircross’ badges. 

    Citroen C3 interior and features

    Citroen C3 Aircross Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the C3 Aircross will benefit from a bigger, fully-digital instrument cluster along with the existing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Rear Row Air Vent

    However, the talking point will be the addition of third-row seats and roof-mounted aircon vents with a cabin lamp for rear passengers. It is likely to have a seven-seat layout where the last-row occupants will benefit from USB ports and split seats. 

    Citroen C3 Aircross engine options 

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    We expect Citroen to carry the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines with the C3 Aircross. Both these engines also do duties on the C3 and are paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual, respectively. 

    Image 1, 2, and 3 Source

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Exter design teased
     Next 
    Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Perumbavoor

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    MG Comet EV

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Rs. 37.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen C3 Aircross interior leaked; three-row seats confirmed