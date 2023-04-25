CarWale
    New Hyundai Exter design teased

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Hyundai Exter design teased

    - To rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

    - Gets H-shaped LED DRLs

    Hyundai India has officially teased the design of the front fascia of its upcoming SUV, the Exter. The Punch-rival draws heavy inspiration from Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design language, similar to that of the Venue, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios.

    As seen in the image, the Exter is finished in green exterior paint with a Hyundai Venue-like silhouette. Then, on the sides, the SUV gets a clean look with blacked-out roof rails and A-pillars, and turn indicators embedded into the body-coloured ORVMs.

    The front fascia is highlighted by an upright bonnet with strong creases giving the Exter a muscular stance. The H-shaped DRLs with a slim upper grille further enhance the look of the SUV. The headlamps are placed on the lower bumper which also houses a patterned grille stretching across the width of the SUV. Notably, this grille design closely resembles the one seen on the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios.

    As for its powertrain, the Hyundai Exter could come equipped with the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine. The transmission options might include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Upon arrival, the Exter will compete against the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the Indian market.

    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
