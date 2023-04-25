CarWale
    Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Perumbavoor

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen India inaugurates new showroom in Perumbavoor

    - The carmaker is currently present in 118 cities across India

    - The new facility can display three cars and has eight service bays

    Volkswagen has opened a new customer touchpoint in Perumbavoor. The new touchpoint will be headed by Sabu Johny, Managing Director, EVM Passenger Cars India Private Limited, and supported by a team comprising 30 employees. This new outlet is among the brand’s network of 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in India.

    The new Volkswagen facility houses a car display which can accommodate three cars. It will currently showcase Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan. Additionally, the Perumbavoor facility also gets eight service bays staffed by skilled technicians to cater to service and maintenance requirements.

    Volkswagen Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Volkswagen facility is located at Survey No. 19/223, MC Road, Near Pulluvazhy Junction, Pulluvazhy PO, Perumbavoor – 683542, Kerala.

    Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our new Volkswagen touchpoint in Perumbavoor, Kerala, which reflects our commitment to the growing demands of our customers and the evolving landscape of this vibrant city. With its increasing population and rapidly developing infrastructure, Perumbavoor presents a great opportunity for our German-engineered products and services. The brand strives to provide exceptional customer experiences and we are confident that our new touchpoint will continue to deliver on this promise, offering our customers in Perumbavoor the highest standards of service and care.”

