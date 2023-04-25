CarWale
    2023 Lexus RX launched - All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    2023 Lexus RX launched - All you need to know

    Introduction

    Lexus showcased the fifth-generation RX at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Now, the carmaker has launched the 2023 RX in India. It is available in two variants with prices starting from Rs. 95.8 lakh. Here is all that you need to know about the sporty luxury SUV.

    Exterior

    The new RX is based on the TNGA-K platform, giving it massive proportions. It measures 4,890mm in length, 1,920mm in width, and 1,650mm in height. It boasts a wheelbase of 2,850mm, which is longer than the previous model. Now, it even weighs 90kg less than the outgoing model. Design-wise, it is a typical Lexus with its bold spindle grille up front, flanked by sharp LED headlamps and V-shaped LED DRLs. The coupe-like roofline styling blends well into a steeply-raked rear windshield. It completes the look with sleek LED taillights with a central light bar.

    Interior

    Step inside this five-seater SUV, and you will be welcomed by a plush interior replete with luxury. Some noteworthy features inside the RX include a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Engine and gearbox

    The new Lexus RX is being offered in two variants in India. The RX350h Luxury trim is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine producing 247bhp and 242Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a CVT and an all-wheel drive system. On the other hand, the RX500h F-Sport+ variant is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine paired with an e-motor. This delivers a combined power output of 366bhp and 460Nm of torque. Both these variants have a claimed top speed of over 200kmph.

    Price and Competition

    The RX350h Luxury trim and the RX500h F-Sport+ version are priced at Rs. 95.80 lakh and Rs. 1.18 crore (both ex-showroom), respectively. This price bracket puts the RX in a category where buyers will also consider the Porsche Macan, BMW X6, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Defender, and more.

    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
