CarWale

    New Lexus RX – Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    56 Views
    New Lexus RX – Now in Pictures

    Lexus India recently opened bookings for the 2023 Lexus RX. The luxury SUV that sits above the Lexus NX made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and features a host of styling changes, new features, and a choice of multiple powertrains. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Front View

    Firstly, irrespective of the variant you pick, the new Lexus RX gets a new face, where the spindle-shaped front grille looks more modern and now merges with the body colour, towards the brand logo. Further, the LED headlamps are sleeker and the DRLs too, have been integrated inside the clusters. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Left Side View

    On the side, the most evident changes are the new 21-inch alloy wheels and an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm, which is 60mm more than the older model. Further, the 500h F Sport gets a glossy, black finish on the wheels. Besides this, other styling elements, such as the coupe-like roof style and the floating roof design have been retained. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Rear View

    At the rear, the Lexus RX looks appealing with the full-width LED tail lamps and the ‘Lexus’ lettering that takes the centre of the tailgate. The plastic cladding along with the silver skid plate adds a touch of ruggedness to the overall profile. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the Lexus RX follows a red colour theme, and the dashboard and the centre console are tilted slightly towards the driver for better ergonomics. The highlight of the cabin is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and also houses the controls for the dual-zone climate control. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Instrument Cluster

    The driver’s display is fully digital and there’s also a coloured heads-up display on offer. Other inclusions that come along with the RX are a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a reclining rear row. 

    Lexus RX Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    In India, the Lexus RX is offered in two variants – 350h and 500h F Sport Performance. While both of them are hybrid powertrains, the former is powered by a 2.5-litre engine, which generates 190bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 500h F Sport makes use of a 2.4-litre petrol engine, which works in tandem with an electric motor to put out 366bhp and 460Nm torque. 

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Lexus RX Facelift Image
    Lexus RX Facelift
    ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 receives 10,000+ bookings

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus RX Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Lexus RX Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    88943 Views
    965 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 56.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 66.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    88943 Views
    965 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Lexus RX – Now in Pictures