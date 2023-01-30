New Lexus RX – Now in Pictures

Lexus India recently opened bookings for the 2023 Lexus RX. The luxury SUV that sits above the Lexus NX made its debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and features a host of styling changes, new features, and a choice of multiple powertrains.

Firstly, irrespective of the variant you pick, the new Lexus RX gets a new face, where the spindle-shaped front grille looks more modern and now merges with the body colour, towards the brand logo. Further, the LED headlamps are sleeker and the DRLs too, have been integrated inside the clusters.

On the side, the most evident changes are the new 21-inch alloy wheels and an increased wheelbase of 2,850mm, which is 60mm more than the older model. Further, the 500h F Sport gets a glossy, black finish on the wheels. Besides this, other styling elements, such as the coupe-like roof style and the floating roof design have been retained.

At the rear, the Lexus RX looks appealing with the full-width LED tail lamps and the ‘Lexus’ lettering that takes the centre of the tailgate. The plastic cladding along with the silver skid plate adds a touch of ruggedness to the overall profile.

Inside, the cabin of the Lexus RX follows a red colour theme, and the dashboard and the centre console are tilted slightly towards the driver for better ergonomics. The highlight of the cabin is the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and also houses the controls for the dual-zone climate control.

The driver’s display is fully digital and there’s also a coloured heads-up display on offer. Other inclusions that come along with the RX are a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and a reclining rear row.

In India, the Lexus RX is offered in two variants – 350h and 500h F Sport Performance. While both of them are hybrid powertrains, the former is powered by a 2.5-litre engine, which generates 190bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 500h F Sport makes use of a 2.4-litre petrol engine, which works in tandem with an electric motor to put out 366bhp and 460Nm torque.

