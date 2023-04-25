Maruti Suzuki Jimny Red colour showcased at dealerships

- Will be offered in two variants

- Expected to be launched in the second week of May

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the much-anticipated Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. While Maruti Suzuki has started accepting bookings for the SUV, the brand is yet to reveal the prices for the same. To date, the company has gathered over 23,500 bookings for the five-door Jimny.

This time around, the top-spec Alpha variant of the Jimny has started to arrive at dealerships in India. The showcased model is a dual-tone variant of the SUV painted in Sizzling Red with a bluish-black roof. As seen from the images, the SUV sports an upright masculine bonnet with a honeycomb mesh five-slot grille at the front, circular LED headlamps with a washer, chunky wheel arches, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Apart from this colour, the Jimny can be had in five monotone and one dual-tone options. The monotone colour includes Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and Sizzling Red while the other dual-tone colour is Kinetic Yellow with a black roof.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is solely powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter and the power is sent to all wheels via the AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

Image source : Real Gaadi