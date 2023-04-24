Maruti Brezza CNG new variants in the works; launch likely soon

- Brezza CNG prices in India start at Rs. 9.14 lakh

- Currently offered in three variants

Maruti launched the CNG-powered variants of the Brezza in the country last month, with prices in India starting at Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is now expected to introduce additional variants of the sub-four metre SUV.

According to official documents, Maruti is working on three new variants of the Brezza CNG, namely LXi (O), VXi (O), and ZXi (O). While details regarding the changes or feature additions remain unknown at the moment, we expect these new variants to get additional safety equipment over the regular counterparts.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that develops 102bhp and 136Nm of torque. In CNG mode, this motor produces a lower output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. The model, which gets only a five-speed manual transmission, is claimed to return a mileage of 25.51km/kg.