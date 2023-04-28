CarWale
    Audi India inaugurates new facility in Raipur

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Audi India inaugurates new facility in Raipur

    - Located at Ring Road No 1, Sarona

    - Also houses an Audi Approved: Plus facility 

    Audi has expanded its footprint in India by inaugurating a new showroom in Raipur. The state-of-the-art facility is spread across an area of 30,000 square feet and four floors and is located at Ring Road No 1, Sarona.

    The new facility has a ten-car display along with a five-bay workshop and will cater to the sales, service, and spares needs of the customers. Apart from this, the outlet also comes with Audi Approved: Plus. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillion, Head of Audi India, said, “Chhattisgarh has immense potential and an appetite for luxury as well as pre-owned cars. We are happy to inaugurate a new 3S facility in Raipur that will cater to the region and nearby areas. Audi India is on a growth path and we will continue to expand as per market demand.” 

