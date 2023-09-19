Tata Nexon EV Driven: Photo Gallery

Tata has comprehensively revamped the Nexon EV with its first major update. Not only has the exterior and interior styling been heavily redesigned, but the Nexon EV now also comes with many ground-breaking features and equipment. Let us take a look at the new 2023 Nexon EV facelift in finer detail.

Taking cues from the Curvv Concept, the updated Nexon EV still looks like it’s in the concept stage. It bears no resemblance to the Nexon EV it replaces either. Changes over the standard Nexon include a sleek LED strip connecting across the nose.

Also, the LED strips at the front and rear now have a lightning sequence for welcome and goodbye. As part of the aerodynamic upgrade, there’s an air vent on either side of the bumper which contributes to improving the range by two per cent.

On the side, the 16-inch aero alloy wheels are now wrapped in EV-specific tyres with lower rolling resistance. It's on the side you’d see the resemblance to the Nexon with the identical C-pillar and ground clearance remaining unchanged at 205mm.

At the back, the tail lamps connect in the middle and have a sharp crease with a smoked black design. The rear wipers are hidden inside the roof-mounted spoiler. You can have the Nexon EV in any of the seven colour options depending on which variant you are buying.

One inside, the revamped cabin flaunts a new 12.3-inch touchscreen and this one is exclusive to the Nexon EV. It’s a widescreen display sourced by Harman and the touch response is good. Even the menus and user interface are simple to understand and remember.

It also has a new feature called Arcade. It is an app suite just like the Play Store. You can download apps including OTT apps to stream movies, shows, and music. There are also inbuilt games in it. But the streaming is only possible when the car is stationary.

The quality of the videos on this screen is top notch and it is complemented by a brilliant-sounding and immersive JBL nine-speaker sound system. On the flip side, it needs a Wi-Fi hotspot as it doesn't have an inbuilt internet service.

Even the all-digital MID has a very futuristic-looking console and looks like it belongs to a much higher segment. It offers a lot of information along with configurability. And the best part is the projection of navigation from Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The underpinnings haven’t changed, but the Nexon EV now uses Gen 2 motors which are 20kgs lighter than before and have a better energy consumption algorithm, thanks to the data collected by the many Tata EVs on the road.

Along with the motor, even the iVBAC – a combined system for normal braking and regen braking – is improved which in turn also improves range. The regen controls are now moved to paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

One of the prominent feature additions in the new Nexon EV is the inclusion of vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging systems. The former can charge home appliances using a Nexon EV, while the latter can charge other EVs.

The Nexon EV is launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 14.74 lakh for the base variant and go all the way up to Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant across six variants – Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.

