CarWale
    AD

    Tata Tiago CNG AMT: Top things to know

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    18,331 Views
    Tata Tiago CNG AMT: Top things to know
    • Expected to be launched at the end of this month
    • Will be joined by the Tigor and NRG CNG AMT

    New front

    Tata is opening a new front on the CNG fight with the two-pedal tech. It will launch CNG AT versions of its Tiago hatchback, NRG hatchback and Tigor compact sedan. It is expected to come by the end of the month and here is all you need to know about the car.

    How many variants?

    The Tata Tiago CNG AT will be offered in the XTA, XZA+ and XZA NRG variants. These are the same as the standard AT variants and are priced at Rs 80,000 over their MT counterparts in the current scheme of things.

    Tata Tiago Engine Shot

    What about specifications?

    It’s the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 85/113Nm in petrol guise and 72bhp/95Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed manual is there across the range while the two-pedal setup is a five-speed AMT.

    New features and details

    The feature list remains unchanged and so in the top-spec XZA Plus variant includes the phone mirroring, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, power mirrors and windows, button start and rain sensing wipers. Tata has added a new colour called Tornado Blue. This is expected to start as an exclusively CNG AMT colour but will join the standard palette later. The Tiago CNG now of course benefits from Tata’s twin-cylinder technology whereby, the automaker has divided the CNG tank into two and placed it lower to liberate additional boot space.

    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    Pricing and competition

    As we said, we expect the same Rs 80,000 price hike over the manual CNG variants as is the case with the standard petrol models. There is no real rival for the Tiago CNG AMT but we expect that once this takes off, rivals from Hyundai and Maruti will jump on board.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India for January 2024 revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33585 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia New carnival
    Kia New carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.75 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33585 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago CNG AMT: Top things to know