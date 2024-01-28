Tata Tiago CNG AMT: Top things to know

Expected to be launched at the end of this month

Will be joined by the Tigor and NRG CNG AMT

New front

Tata is opening a new front on the CNG fight with the two-pedal tech. It will launch CNG AT versions of its Tiago hatchback, NRG hatchback and Tigor compact sedan. It is expected to come by the end of the month and here is all you need to know about the car.

How many variants?

The Tata Tiago CNG AT will be offered in the XTA, XZA+ and XZA NRG variants. These are the same as the standard AT variants and are priced at Rs 80,000 over their MT counterparts in the current scheme of things.

What about specifications?

It’s the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which produces 85/113Nm in petrol guise and 72bhp/95Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed manual is there across the range while the two-pedal setup is a five-speed AMT.

New features and details

The feature list remains unchanged and so in the top-spec XZA Plus variant includes the phone mirroring, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, power mirrors and windows, button start and rain sensing wipers. Tata has added a new colour called Tornado Blue. This is expected to start as an exclusively CNG AMT colour but will join the standard palette later. The Tiago CNG now of course benefits from Tata’s twin-cylinder technology whereby, the automaker has divided the CNG tank into two and placed it lower to liberate additional boot space.

Pricing and competition

As we said, we expect the same Rs 80,000 price hike over the manual CNG variants as is the case with the standard petrol models. There is no real rival for the Tiago CNG AMT but we expect that once this takes off, rivals from Hyundai and Maruti will jump on board.