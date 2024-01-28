Hyundai Creta attracts waiting period of up to five months in January

Petrol variants have a lesser waiting period

Available in seven variants

Hyundai India launched the Creta facelift in the country earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers planning to book the model will likely have to wait up to five months to get the delivery of the SUV.

The Hyundai Creta facelift can be had in seven variants, namely, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). While the diesel variants have a waiting duration of four to five months, the petrol-powered Creta commands a delivery timeline of three to four months from the day of booking.

Mechanically, the Creta facelift is equipped with three powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.