    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic to be launched in India tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Citroen C3 Aircross automatic to be launched in India tomorrow
    • Will be offered in two variants 
    • Bookings underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000

    Citroen India is all set to announce the prices of the automatic variants of the C3 Aircross in the country tomorrow, 29 January. This three-row SUV will be offered in two variants, namely Max and Plus, bookings of which have commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. We have already driven this car and the first drive review will go live as well tomorrow, 29 January, at 11.00 am.

    Design-wise, Citroen has not made any changes to the automatic variant when compared to the manual trims. Moreover, the cabin and the feature list look similar too. It continues with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, fully digital instrument cluster, drive modes, and AC vents for the third row.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Gear Selector Dial

    The Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variant will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-charged, three-cylinder, petrol engine paired with a six-speed torque converter unit. This mill is tuned to produce 109bhp and 205Nm of torque and sends power to the front wheels.

    Upon its launch, the C3 Aircross automatic will lock horns with the automatic variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

    Citroen C3 Aircross Image
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
