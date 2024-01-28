Maruti Swift prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 5,000

Prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in both petrol and CNG guises

Maruti Suzuki has increased the ex-showroom prices of its entire portfolio, including one of its popular hatchbacks, the Swift. This price hike has already been in effect since 16 January, 2024. For the Swift, prices have increased by up to Rs. 5,000 on select variants, giving it a new starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.99 lakh.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the Swift in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, across petrol and CNG powertrain options. While the VXi, ZXi, VXi CNG, ZXi Plus, ZXi Plus dual-tone, and ZXi CNG variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000, the prices of all other variants remain unchanged.

Under its hood, the Swift comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the same motor produces 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

The following are the updated ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Swift: