    Maruti Swift prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 5,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Swift prices hiked; now expensive by up to Rs. 5,000
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Offered in both petrol and CNG guises

    Maruti Suzuki has increased the ex-showroom prices of its entire portfolio, including one of its popular hatchbacks, the Swift. This price hike has already been in effect since 16 January, 2024. For the Swift, prices have increased by up to Rs. 5,000 on select variants, giving it a new starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 5.99 lakh.

    Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the Swift in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus, across petrol and CNG powertrain options. While the VXi, ZXi, VXi CNG, ZXi Plus, ZXi Plus dual-tone, and ZXi CNG variants get a uniform price hike of Rs. 5,000, the prices of all other variants remain unchanged.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under its hood, the Swift comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the same motor produces 76bhp and 98Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    The following are the updated ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Swift:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    LXiRs. 5,99,450
    VXiRs. 7,00,000
    VXi AMTRs. 7,50,000
    ZXiRs. 7,68,000
    VXi CNGRs. 7,90,000
    ZXi AMTRs. 8,18,000
    ZXi PlusRs. 8,39,000
    ZXi Plus dual-toneRs. 8,53,000
    ZXi CNGRs. 8,58,000
    ZXi Plus AMTRs. 8,89,000
    ZXi Plus AMT dual-toneRs. 9,03,000
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.71 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.70 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.22 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.02 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.70 Lakh

