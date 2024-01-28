Hyundai Creta N Line spied; to be launched soon!

- To be offered in N8 and N10 variants

- Will be powered by the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

With the 2024 Creta launched, Hyundai is now gearing up the performance version of the SUV, the Creta N Line. Spotted during a TVC shoot, the sportier version of the SUV sports a new colour, N Line badging, and cosmetic upgrades.

Creta N Line: Exterior updates

Hyundai will offer the Creta N Line in the signature Thunder Blue shade along with a new matte grey shade. Besides this, the SUV will also sport aggressive fore and aft bumpers, a prominent roof spoiler, and will ride on bigger 18-inch wheels. Like other N Line models, this one too will get red colour accents and ‘N Line’ badges inside out. The Creta N Line will also benefit from dual-tip exhausts along with a stiffer suspension setup.

Creta N Line: Interior and feature upgrades

The spy pictures reveal a fully black interior theme for the cabin along with an N Line-specific gear lever and steering wheel. The red accents too have been integrated into the black leather upholstery, aircon vents, and around the display screens on the dashboard.

Creta N Line: Engine and gearbox options

Under the hood, the Creta N Line will be powered by the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT unit.

Creta N Line launch date and prices

We expect the Hyundai Creta N Line to be launched in the coming month and will most likely be offered in N8 and N10 variants with an estimated starting price of Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

