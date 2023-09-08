CarWale
    Tata Harrier facelift spotted with a bigger infotainment system

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Harrier facelift spotted with a bigger infotainment system

    - 2024 Harrier prices in India likely to be announced in October this year 

    - Will get a slew of updates inside out

    Tata Harrier facelift expected launch timeline

    Tata Harrier Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Motors is expected to announce the prices alongside the official unveiling of the Harrier faceliftsometime next month. Ahead of its debut, new spy shots of the updated mid-size SUV have surfaced on the web.

    2024 Harrier new spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Tata Harrier Facelift Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the facelifted Tata Harrier will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the 10.25-inch unit that is offered with the model currently on sale. The camouflaged test mule also reveals a new design for the alloy wheels and rear disc brakes, which could be offered across the variant line-up. We have already detailed the changes regarding the exterior and interior, details of which are live on our website.

    New Tata Harrier facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Harrier Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Tata Harrier could be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, mated with a six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Tata Harrier Facelift Image
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
