Tata EV range commands waiting period of up to 3 weeks

- The brand currently has three EVs on sale in India

- Nexon EV facelift in the works

Tata Motors is enjoying great success with both ICE and EV models in the country. The brand currently offers three EVs in three different body styles, including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. The most recent addition to the list is the Tiago EV which was launched in September 2022.

Waiting period on Tata EV models

Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the carmaker’s EV range. Currently, all the electric models of the brand command a waiting period of two to three weeks. This may vary depending on the location, dealership, stock availability, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Tata-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Specification and price details of Tata’s EV range in India

Model Tiago EV Tigor EV Nexon EV and EV Max Battery capacity 19.2kWh and 24kWh 26kWh 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh Claimed range 250km and 315km 315km 312km and 453km Prices Rs. 8.69 to Rs. 12.04 lakh Rs. 12.49 to Rs. 13.75 lakh Rs. 14.149 to Rs. 19.54 lakh

In other news, the Tata Nexon EV facelift was caught testing for the first time in India. It will be launched after the arrival of the ICE Nexon facelift in the market.