Kia sells 21,501 cars in March 2023

- Kia Sonet emerges as the highest-selling vehicle

- Total 2,69,229 units sold in FY 2022-23

Kia India has reported its sales numbers for March 2023. The Korean-based carmaker sold 21,501 units in the domestic market whereas 6,200 units were exported to global markets. Furthermore, Kia registered a 24.4 per cent growth in its quarterly sales by selling 74,735 cars in the Q4 of FY 2022-23.

The Sonet was the top-selling model for the automaker last month with 8,677 units sold. This was followed by the Seltos and the Carens with a sale of 6,554 units and 6,102 units, respectively. A total of 168 units of Kia Carnival were retailed in the previous month.

In other news, Kia India updated its line-up comprising the Sonet, Seltos, and Carens with BS6 2-compliant powertrains and new features last month. However, the Carnival has been left out of the update hinting that the brand will bring in the new generation of the MPV in the coming months.

Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning the Indian market and new-age customers alike. With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree where more and more customers will join our Kia family.”