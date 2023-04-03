CarWale
    New Volkswagen Tiguan spied testing

    Abhishek Nigam

    New Volkswagen Tiguan spied testing

    - Gets major rework on the design front

    - Engines could get carried over with minor rework

    The Volkswagen Tiguan has been one of our favorite SUVs for a lot of reasons, and now the next-gen model has been spotted testing abroad. The Tiguan received a facelift in 2021 with the diesel engine getting the axe and a sole 2.0-litre petrol engine powering it. 

    Even though the new Tiguan has received a major redesign on the design front, its profile remains more or less the same. The front end is more rounded now to aid better aerodynamics and gets the strong jawline that one can also see in the Virtus.

    The new Tiguan is expected to be based on the updated version of the current platform. However, reports also suggest that an all-electric Tiguan is in the offing and will be based on the new MEB-Plus platform. Considering how heavily Volkswagen is investing in EVs, the Tiguan EV is inevitable. On the ICE front, expect the 2.0-litre TSI to be carried over with some minor changes and a bump in power as well. 

    On the inside, we expect big changes with an even more tech-focused dashboard featuring a fully digital cockpit and an advanced head-up display. We can also hope to see the latest ADAS and safety features from VW Group’s parts bin.

    With development still underway, we expect the new Tiguan to be unveiled in 2024 globally and could make its way onto Indian shores later in the year. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan
