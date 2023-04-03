CarWale
    Toyota Hilux buyback scheme - All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Hilux buyback scheme - All you need to know

    Introduction

    Many buyers have welcomed the buyback schemes being offered by car manufacturers in India. They help in assuring the seller with a fixed value for the car after a specific tenure while also giving the option to upgrade to some other car from the same brand. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a similar buyback scheme for the Hilux. Here's all that the carmaker has brought to the table for luring in pickup truck buyers.

    How to enroll for this scheme?

    Prospective Toyota Hilux buyers can opt for the buyback scheme while purchasing their new vehicle. The authorised dealer will help in applying this scheme to the Hilux vehicle bought through them.

    What are the availability and conditions?

    All customers can opt for this initiative at any authorised TKM dealership across India. However, do note that it is only available through Toyota Financial Services.

    What are the prices?

    This new buyback scheme provides customers with an option to sell their Hilux back to the dealer at 70 per cent of the price after three years. Under Toyota Financial Services, the customer will also be offered a low EMI scheme of Rs. 32,886.

    Anything else I should know?

    Do note that the tenure for the EMI of Rs. 32,886 being offered has not been specified, though a dealer stated it to be three years. Also, a mileage limit of 65,000kms or three years will be applicable for the buyback scheme. This should be another consideration for a buyer before coming to terms with the buyback option. The dealer will be able to provide all these details when finalising the variant and considering the on-road price of the Hilux.

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 37.94 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 37.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 34.28 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 37.04 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 35.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 34.86 Lakh

