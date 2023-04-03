CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in India reduced to 12 weeks

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Fortuner prices in India start from Rs. 32.59 lakh

    - Available in three variants

    We have got our hands on the waiting period for multiple Toyota models in India, including the Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza, and Urban Cruiser. In this article, let us understand the waiting period for the brand’s most popular SUV in the country, the Fortuner.

    The Toyota Fortuner currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. This essentially means that customers who make a new booking for the model will have an average waiting time of two to three months, based on the variant choice.

    The Fortuner SUV is offered in three variants: Standard, GR-S, and Legender. Customers can further choose from a range of versions that include 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, petrol and diesel, as well as manual and automatic transmissions.

    Powering the Fortuner is a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of developing an output of 164bhp and 245Nm, while the diesel mill generates 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. These engines are mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. 

