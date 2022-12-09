Kia India to hike prices by Rs 50,000 from January 2023

- The price rise will be applicable to the entire range of models

- Kia recently launched its pre-owned car business in the country

Kia India has announced a price increase that will be applicable to its entire range of models that it sells in the country. The price hike of Rs 50,000 will come into effect from 1 January 2023.

Kia joins the likes of other automobile manufacturers in India such as Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, and Audi who have also confirmed that they will be increasing prices across their product portfolio with effect from the new year.

In other news, Kia recently introduced Kia CPO, its certified pre-owned car business in the country. As a part of this initiative, customers can sell, buy, and trade their Kia existing vehicles. On the other hand, vehicles purchased through Kia CPO will receive up to two years and 40,000km of warranty coverage, as well as up to four free periodic maintenance visits. The company intends to expand its CPO business in the country to over 30 outlets by the end of the month.