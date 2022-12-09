Top 3 bestselling hatchbacks in India in November 2022

Over the years, the hatchback segment has been a major contributor to car sales in India. The hatchback segment is predominantly dominated by Maruti Suzuki. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling hatchbacks in the country in November 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno emerged as the bestselling hatchback in the country in November 2022. The hatchback registered a massive sales growth of 111 per cent with 20,945 unit sales last month as against 9,931 unit sales in November 2021. The Indian automaker introduced a CNG-variant option which further boosted sales for the Baleno hatchback. You can read more about the Baleno CNG here.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The company’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto was outsold by the Baleno in November. The company sold 15,663 units of the Alto hatchback last month as against 13,812 units sold in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 13 per cent. The recently launched Alto K10 has regenerated interest among new car buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Swift secured the third rank with 15,153 unit sales in November 2022 as against 14,568 unit sales last year, thereby registering a growth of four per cent. Interestingly, the Swift missed the second rank by just 208 units!