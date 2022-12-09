Discounts of up to Rs 75,000 on Maruti cars in December 2022

A few Maruti Suzuki dealers are offering huge discounts on most products in its range. These benefits, which are available cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories, are applicable across the Arena and Nexa chain of dealerships.

Arena

The CNG-powered Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio are available with a cash discount of Rs 60,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The petrol variants of the hatchback receive a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alto K10 gets a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (CNG and petrol) include a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Alto 800 is offered with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000. The Celerio petrol can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The Maruti Swift (CNG and petrol) are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Eeco gets benefits such as a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Discounts on the Dzire are limited to a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the Brezza and Ertiga.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ignis AMT receives benefits such as a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the strong hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are limited to accessories worth Rs 39,000 and a complimentary warranty of five years/ 1 lakh km. The MT variants of the Baleno (CNG and petrol) can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the XL6, Baleno AMT variants, and Grand Vitara Smart Hybrid variants.