CarWale

    MG Air EV spied again; looks production ready

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,081 Views
    MG Air EV spied again; looks production ready

    - Will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo

    - Battery pack will be sourced from Tata AutoComp

    MG India is developing a compact two-door EV for the Indian market. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which was recently unveiled in Indonesia. Air EV will be one of the smallest vehicles available in India.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Despite its small overall dimensions and length of approximately 2,900 mm, the MG Air EV has four seats. With a boxy and compact profile, the vehicle is intended to be a convenient urban commuter.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, this compact MG EV has features such as an LED light bar that runs across the width of the vehicle in the front and back, vertically stacked dual-barrel headlights, and 12-inch steel wheels.

    Dashboard

    Inside the car, the dashboard is equipped with two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster. An electronic parking brake, steering-mounted controls, a rearview camera, parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, TCS, and connected car technology will be standard on this city compact EV.

    Mechanically, the MG Air is a front-wheel-drive vehicle that will be available with two battery pack options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. The former has a claimed range of 200km on a full charge, while the latter has a range of up to 300km.

    Rear View

    Meanwhile, many components for this EV will be sourced from domestic vendors to reduce overall costs. The battery pack, for example, will be sourced from Tata AutoComp. That said, MG plans to reveal this micro city commuter at the upcoming Auto Expo, with a release date likely in the second quarter of 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Discounts of up to Rs 75,000 on Maruti cars in December 2022
     Next 
    Audi India inaugurates new Audi Approved: Plus facility in Indore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5621 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5621 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Air EV spied again; looks production ready