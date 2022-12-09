MG Air EV spied again; looks production ready

- Will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo

- Battery pack will be sourced from Tata AutoComp

MG India is developing a compact two-door EV for the Indian market. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, which was recently unveiled in Indonesia. Air EV will be one of the smallest vehicles available in India.

Despite its small overall dimensions and length of approximately 2,900 mm, the MG Air EV has four seats. With a boxy and compact profile, the vehicle is intended to be a convenient urban commuter.

On the outside, this compact MG EV has features such as an LED light bar that runs across the width of the vehicle in the front and back, vertically stacked dual-barrel headlights, and 12-inch steel wheels.

Inside the car, the dashboard is equipped with two 10.25-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster. An electronic parking brake, steering-mounted controls, a rearview camera, parking sensors, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, TCS, and connected car technology will be standard on this city compact EV.

Mechanically, the MG Air is a front-wheel-drive vehicle that will be available with two battery pack options: 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh. The former has a claimed range of 200km on a full charge, while the latter has a range of up to 300km.

Meanwhile, many components for this EV will be sourced from domestic vendors to reduce overall costs. The battery pack, for example, will be sourced from Tata AutoComp. That said, MG plans to reveal this micro city commuter at the upcoming Auto Expo, with a release date likely in the second quarter of 2023.