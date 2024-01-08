CarWale
    New Mahindra XUV400 spotted yet again

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra XUV400 spotted yet again
    • 2024 XUV400 could be launched in the coming weeks
    • Will arrive with two new variants

    Mahindra is set to introduce two new variants in the XUV400 EV line-up soon. Ahead of its debut, the model has been spotted once again, revealing key details. Earlier this month, the updated model was seen at a dealer facility.

    Mahindra XUV400 Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As seen in the images here, this Mahindra electric car is finished in a dual-tone theme of white with a copper roof. Further, all the pillars receive a blacked-out effect. Notable updates on the outside include a shark-fin antenna, EV badging at the rear, and front fog lights. Elsewhere, it gets LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails and ORVMs, LED taillights, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Mahindra XUV400 Dashboard

    The dashboard of the refreshed XUV400 is heavily camouflaged, although a few visible elements include a new flat-bottom steering wheel, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, charging port behind the front armrest, and a dual-tone interior theme. Also up for offer will be cruise control, dual-zone climate control system, wireless charger, wireless phone connectivity, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

    Mahindra XUV400 Second Row Seats

    This Mahindra EV is currently available with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. These units, as well as the output of the electric motor, are expected to carry on unchanged. The model will offer a claimed range of up to 290km on a single full charge.

    Mahindra XUV400
    Mahindra XUV400
    Rs. 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
