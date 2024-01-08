New Mahindra XUV400 spotted yet again

2024 XUV400 could be launched in the coming weeks

Will arrive with two new variants

Mahindra is set to introduce two new variants in the XUV400 EV line-up soon. Ahead of its debut, the model has been spotted once again, revealing key details. Earlier this month, the updated model was seen at a dealer facility.

As seen in the images here, this Mahindra electric car is finished in a dual-tone theme of white with a copper roof. Further, all the pillars receive a blacked-out effect. Notable updates on the outside include a shark-fin antenna, EV badging at the rear, and front fog lights. Elsewhere, it gets LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, black roof rails and ORVMs, LED taillights, and a rear wiper and washer.

The dashboard of the refreshed XUV400 is heavily camouflaged, although a few visible elements include a new flat-bottom steering wheel, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, charging port behind the front armrest, and a dual-tone interior theme. Also up for offer will be cruise control, dual-zone climate control system, wireless charger, wireless phone connectivity, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

This Mahindra EV is currently available with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. These units, as well as the output of the electric motor, are expected to carry on unchanged. The model will offer a claimed range of up to 290km on a single full charge.

