Skoda India surpasses the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in 2 years

Retailed 48,755 units in CY2023

Kushaq and Slavia helped in achieving this milestone

Skoda Auto India has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh cars over the last two years. The automaker has primarily attributed this achievement to the success of two key models, the Slavia and the Kushaq SUV. Further, the brand retailed a total of 48,755 units in CY2023, registering a Y-o-Y decline of nine per cent compared to 53,721 units sold in CY2022.

In other news, Skoda recently teased its long-running sedan, the Octavia. The model will debut in its facelifted avatar in February this year and is expected to hit the Indian shores in late 2024. As seen from the teaser image, the Octavia is likely to get a new pair of LED headlamps and a large signature Skoda grille. Apart from this, it is likely to debut with a hybrid powertrain along with petrol and diesel engines.

Speaking on the sales performance, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “It was extremely important for us to maintain our momentum through 2023 after the record-high of 2022. Our efforts in 2023 focussed on consolidating our position by continuous enhancements across our product range, widening our network, and improving the quality in sales and after-sales for more satisfied customers, connected through our human touch philosophy to cater to all our customers’ needs. Despite the supply challenges in the first half of the year, we have ensured that we ended the last quarter of 2023 on a positive note. For 2024, we have a mix of exciting product actions on the existing range, new product announcements, furthering our growth through exports, and expanding our network. And we will continue with our laser-sharp focus on customer delight, as we welcome new customers into the Skoda family.”