    Toyota Fortuner waiting period comes down to 12 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    493 Views
    Toyota Fortuner waiting period comes down to 12 weeks
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Can be had in petrol and diesel guises

    The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the top-selling SUVs in the country because of its robust performance, masculine design, and off-road capabilities. This, in return, has attracted the Indian crowd even more even more, thus resulting in a certain waiting period.

    Dashboard

    Currently, the MG Gloster-rival commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks in the country from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the region, state, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealership to know more about this.

    Mechanically, the Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that belts out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre gasoline motor that generates 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox with an optional 4x4 system.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, Toyota Kirloskar Motors recently hiked the prices of the Fortuner. The seven-seater SUV became dearer by up to Rs. 70,000 depending on the variants. Currently, the prices of the model in India start from Rs. 33.43 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 51.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2527 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2472 Views
    14 Likes

