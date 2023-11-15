Toyota Fortuner waiting period comes down to 12 weeks

Prices in India start at Rs. 33.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in petrol and diesel guises

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the top-selling SUVs in the country because of its robust performance, masculine design, and off-road capabilities. This, in return, has attracted the Indian crowd even more even more, thus resulting in a certain waiting period.

Currently, the MG Gloster-rival commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks in the country from the day of booking. This may vary depending on the region, state, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealership to know more about this.

Mechanically, the Fortuner is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that belts out 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 2.7-litre gasoline motor that generates 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox with an optional 4x4 system.

In other news, Toyota Kirloskar Motors recently hiked the prices of the Fortuner. The seven-seater SUV became dearer by up to Rs. 70,000 depending on the variants. Currently, the prices of the model in India start from Rs. 33.43 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 51.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).