Toyota Rumion waiting period in India witnesses a massive hike!

Rumion prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

Offered in five colours and three variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed the updated waiting period of all its models for November 2023. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the waiting time for the Rumion, and you can read about the timeline for all other Toyota cars on our website.

This month, the CNG variants of the Toyota Rumion command a waiting period of up to 78 weeks, which is a massive hike from the timeline of 16 weeks in October 2023.

On the other hand, customers purchasing the petrol-powered variants of the Rumion will have to wait for a period of up to 26 weeks from the date of booking. The model is available in three variants, namely S, G, and V. Colour options on the Ertiga-based MPV include Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Spunky Blue, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.