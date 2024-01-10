CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift revealed ahead of the official launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta facelift revealed ahead of the official launch
    • Prices to be revealed on 16 January
    • Will be offered in seven variants

    Hyundai India will kick start the year with the biggest launch by the automaker in the country, the Creta facelift. The price announcement is set to happen on 16 January, 2024. And ahead of the official debut, the automaker has revealed most of the details and images of the exterior and interior of the SUV.

    As can be seen in the latest images of the Creta facelift, the front and rear profiles of the updated SUV are visible revealing many design elements. A few of the exterior highlights include a full-width LED light bar doubling up as DRLs, wide and upright grille with a front camera, split LED headlamps setup, silver faux skid plates, redesigned bumper with a radar sensor for the ADAS tech.

    At the rear, the Creta with the new re-profiled bumper appears to be more proportionate. It gets a connected LED taillights cluster, rear wiper with washer, shark fin antenna, functional roof rails, high-mounted stop lamp, and revised bumper with silver skid plate. Moreover, the SUV also flaunts a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

    As for the interior, the Creta facelift gets a new theme with major overhauls. The SUV benefits from an updated dashboard layout housing a twin-display setup for the infotainment and driver’s cockpit. Then, the centre console is new as well with switchable type controls for the aircon panel and media system.

    In terms of features, the new Creta will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and instrument panel, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, air purifier, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, electronic parking brake, and six airbags.

    Mechanically, the mid-size SUV will be equipped with three powertrain options –a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
