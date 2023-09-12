Tata Altroz waiting period stretches to six weeks

Prices in India start from Rs. 6 .60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in four powertrains

Tata Motors currently has 10 models in its line-up, including seven ICEs and three electric vehicles. The Altroz is one of the two hatchbacks that the brand presently has in its portfolio. The five-seater hatchback is offered in eight variants across four powertrain options, with prices starting from Rs. 6,59,900 (ex-showroom). Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Altroz.

For September 2023, the buyers planning to take home the petrol and the CNG variants of the Altroz will have to wait for three to four weeks from the day of booking. On the other hand, customers planning to buy the diesel variant will have to additionally wait for two more weeks.

The engine options on the Tata Altroz include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG, and a 1.5-litre diesel. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed DCA transmission is restricted only to a 1.2-litre NA petrol. All the engines are updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.