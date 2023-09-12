CarWale
    Tata Altroz waiting period stretches to six weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Altroz waiting period stretches to six weeks
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Offered in four powertrains 

    Tata Motors currently has 10 models in its line-up, including seven ICEs and three electric vehicles. The Altroz is one of the two hatchbacks that the brand presently has in its portfolio. The five-seater hatchback is offered in eight variants across four powertrain options, with prices starting from Rs. 6,59,900 (ex-showroom). Now, we have got our hands on the waiting period of the Altroz.

    Tata Altroz Right Rear Three Quarter

    For September 2023, the buyers planning to take home the petrol and the CNG variants of the Altroz will have to wait for three to four weeks from the day of booking. On the other hand, customers planning to buy the diesel variant will have to additionally wait for two more weeks. 

    Tata Altroz Engine Shot

    The engine options on the Tata Altroz include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG, and a 1.5-litre diesel. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed DCA transmission is restricted only to a 1.2-litre NA petrol. All the engines are updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
