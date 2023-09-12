CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in September revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Fortuner waiting period in September revealed
    • Offered with two powertrain options
    • Prices start at Rs. 32.99 lakh

    The Toyota Fortuner is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This full-size SUV is available with two powertrain options in RWD and AWD guise. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular Toyota products in the country and the waiting period of the SUV is a testament to that.

    At present, the Fortuner commands a waiting period of 13 weeks or up to 3 months from the day of booking. Notably, this duration is standard across its range. However, it may vary depending on the region, state, dealership, stock availability, and other factors.

    Mechanically, the Fortuner comes equipped with a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. While the petrol motor is tuned to produce 164bhp and 245Nm of torque, the oil burner is capable of generating 201bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, depending on the variant, the SUV gets 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options.

    Recently, at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show, the Japanese automaker showcased the India-bound Fortuner hybrid model. 

