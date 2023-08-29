CarWale
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted with new changes

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted with new changes

    - Thar five-door to be launched early next year

    - Will get subtle design changes to differentiate itself from the three-door Thar

    Mahindra five-door Thar unveiling and launch timelines

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra will launch the Thar in its five-door iteration in Q1 CY24. The carmaker is likely to unveil the new version towards the start of 2024, and ahead of its debut, new spy shots of the SUV have emerged on the web.

    New Thar five-door spy shots: What do they reveal?

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Grille

    As seen in the images here, the Thar five-door will get a new six-slat grille with a horizontal insert on each slat, projector headlamps, and circular fog lights. Elsewhere, it features fender-mounted DRLs that double up as turn indicators, front door-mounted ORVMs, chunky front bumper, five-spoke wheels, rectangular taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

    2024 five-door Mahindra Thar interior and features

    Previous spy shots revealed that the Thar with a longer wheelbase and two more doors will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the seven-inch unit offered with the three-door version. Also up for offer will be a sunroof, hard top, circular AC vents, armrest, three-spoke steering wheel, and a bench seat setup for the second row.

    Upcoming Thar five-door engine and specifications

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Mahindra Thar five-door is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine offered with the three-door version. The latter though, could receive a higher state of tune. Transmission options are likely to include the six-speed manual and automatic units.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
