    Tata.ev, a new electric brand identity introduced by Tata Motors

    Tata.ev, a new electric brand identity introduced by Tata Motors

    - A new customer-facing brand identity

    - Tata recently achieved one lakh EV sales milestone

    Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has launched a new brand identity called Tata.ev for its electric business. With this, all the future electric models from the Indian automaker will retail through this new EV sub-brand.

    The brand identity of Tata.ev is developed with Landor and Fitch with the implementation of a new ‘Orbit’ inspired logo, Evo Teal colour theme, Inter Typeface font, and new sound design for all the communications of the future electric products.

    Currently, Tata Motors has three electric models on sale including Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. Recently, the automaker achieved one lakh EV sales milestone in India.

    Commenting on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “We are entering a new era with Tata.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with a focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences. The brand personality is humane, honest, invigorating, and conversational – a rallying point for those curious about having a better impact on the world.”

