MG Comet EV arrives at dealerships

- Bookings to commence on 15 May

- Test drives are open for customers

MG Motor India revealed the starting price of its latest small electric vehicle, the Comet EV, on 27 April. The introductory price starts at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Now, ahead of its bookings which are set to begin on 15 May, the Comet EV has started to reach dealerships across the country and the customers can take it for a test drive.

The Comet EV has a very unconventional look in terms of dimension and design. It is just under 3 metres and can seat four passengers. On the outside, the EV gets LED light bars at the front and rear, LED headlamps and taillights, chrome door handles, and 12-inch steel wheels with stylish wheel covers. Moreover, the MG logo at the front illuminates and sits above the charging outlet.

The cabin of the Comet EV is light-themed with a space grey interior. The dashboard features a twin display setup which houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster. Other features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, and 50:50 split rear seats.

Powering the Comet EV’s rear-mounted motor is a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor generates 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for charging, the sole option is a 3.3kW charger which takes seven hours to fully charge the EV. Meanwhile, the Comet EV delivers a claimed range of 230km in a single charge.