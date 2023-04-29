CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Introduction

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh and going all the way to Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s Maruti’s new SUV-styled vehicle that will sit alongside the Brezza in their hierarchy. We were at the official unveiling, and the launch and of course drove the car two months later. Now here is what you can buy for each variant of the Fronx.

    Features and specifications

    Before we get into the list, here is what is offered on the top-of-the-line Fronx as well as what’s under the hood. The fully loaded Maruti Fronx gets a dual-tone cabin, a nine-inch display for the infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, HUD, connected car technology, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    You can get the Fronx with Maruti’s 1.2-litre K-Series petrol producing 88bhp/114Nm and mated to either a five-speed manual or automated manual unit. The other engine is Maruti’s 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit producing 99bhp/147Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    What else can you buy?

    Fronx Sigma 1.2 MT Rs. 7.46 lakh

    This is the entry-level version of the Fronx and is the only version in which you don’t get a two-pedal option. In this version, you get features like 60:40 split folding rear seats, keyless entry, climate control, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone cabin ESP, dual front airbags, manually adjusting IRVM, and reverse parking sensors.

    In this price range, you can have the Maruti Baleno Delta MT, Nissan Magnite XV Executive and the Tata Punch Adventure AMT.

    Fronx Delta 1.2 MT and Delta 1.2 AMT- Rs. 8.32 lakh and Rs. 8.87 lakh

    This is the second-level version of the Fronx and you can see that the AMT version is priced at Rs. 55,000 more than the MT model. In this version you get a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, voice assist, power mirrors, and steering-mounted audio controls.

    For the price of the Delta MT you get the Mahindra XUV300 W4 petrol, Maruti Brezza LXi MT, Maruti Baleno Delta MT CNG, Renault Kiger RXT (O), and the Nissan Magnite XL Turbo.

    In the price of the Delta AMT you can have the Hyundai Venue S 1.2, Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 MT, Maruti Baleno Zeta AMT, and the Tata Nexon XM Petrol MT.

    Maruti Fronx Delta Plus 1.2 MT, Delta Plus 1.2 Plus AMT, Delta Plus 1.0 MT- Rs. 8.72 lakh, Rs. 9.27 lakh and Rs. 9.72 lakh 

    This is the highest version that you can have with the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the entry point for the 1.0-litre booster jet engine. Features of this variant include LED headlamps with automatic function, LED DRLs, and alloy wheels. There are no equivalent versions of any of its major rivals in this price bracket of the Maruti Fronx. The AMT-powered model takes on the Maruti Brezza LXi CNG, Maruti Baleno Zeta MT CNG and Nissan Magnite XV Turbo MT dual-tone. There are quite a few rivals for the 1.0-litre version including the likes of the Hyundai Venue S (O), Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 MT, Mahindra XUV300 W4 1.5 diesel MT, Maruti Brezza VXi MT, and the Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT.

    Maruti Fronx Zeta 1.0 MT and Zeta 1.0 AT- Rs. 10.55 lakh and Rs. 12.05 lakh

    This is one version below the top-spec model and has features like six airbags, a six-speaker sound system, a wireless charger, keyless entry and go, rear AC vents, rear USB ports, rear wiper, and Suzuki Connect connected car technology.

    The Zeta 1.0 MT rivals the Hyundai Venue S+ diesel, Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.0 iMT, Mahindra XUV300 W6 diesel, Maruti Brezza VXi CNG, Renault Kiger RXT (O) CVT, and the Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma 1.5 mild hybrid. The Zeta 1.0 AT has its major rival in the form of the Kia Sonet HTX 1.0 DCT, in this case, a proper spec-for-spec rival.

    Maruti Suzuki Alpha 1.0 MT and Alpha 1.0 AT- Rs. 11.47 lakh and Rs. 12.97 lakh

    These are the fully loaded version of the Maruti Fronx and get features like the 360-degree camera, HUD, 9.0-inch display for the infotainment system, cruise control, power mirrors, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

    The MT version takes on Hyundai Venue S(O) Turbo DCT, Kia Sonet HTX 1.0 iMT, Mahindra XUV300 W8 petrol, and Renault Kiger RXZ Turbo CVT (O) dual-tone. The AT version rivals the Hyundai Venue SX (O) diesel, Kia Sonet HTX Plus 1.0 iMT DT, and the Mahindra W8 (O) AMT dual tone. Both these versions also get dual-tone models which are priced at Rs. 20,000 over their equivalent single-tone siblings.   

